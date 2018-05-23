Board of Education Hires Kimberly Longobucco As NHS Principal

The Board of Education unanimously voted at its May 22 meeting to hire Dr Kimberly Longobucco as Newtown High School principal, starting July 1.

Dr Longobucco has been serving as an assistant principal at NHS. She was hired for that position in December of 2016. NHS has three assistant principal positions.

After accepting the resignation of former Superintendent of Schools Dr Joseph V. Erardi, Jr, at a meeting last July, the Board of Education unanimously appointed NHS Principal Dr Lorrie Rodrigue to be the district’s interim superintendent. The school board later appointed NHS Assistant Principal David Roach to serve as interim principal at NHS, and Dr Rodrigue was chosen to serve as the district’s superintendent. Mr Roach will continue to serve as principal through the end of June.

“Dr Longobucco was an outstanding find when she was hired two years ago, and I can say she joined what I know is a very close-knit team at the high school level,” said Dr Rodrigue. “It was not long before [Dr Longobucco] had garnered the respect of all of the staff and the administration.”

While serving as an assistant principal, Dr Longobucco proved herself to be a sensitive and firm leader, Dr Rodrigue said.

“I know she will continue to move the high school forward, something I am very proud of, and I know she is going to do an outstanding job,” Dr Rodrigue continued. “… I am so thrilled for all of us here in Newtown. Congratulations, Dr Longobucco.”

Dr Longobucco lives in Fairfield. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in movement and sports studies in 2005 and her Masters of Science degree in adapted physical education in 2007, both from Springfield College, Mass. She went on to earn her Intermediate Administrator Certificate in 2016 and her Doctorate of Educational Leadership in 2018, both from Southern Connecticut State University, New Haven.

Addressing the school board and assembled community members, Dr Longobucco said she is “honored to have been selected as the next principal of Newtown High School.”

“I believe that to be a strong leader, you need to have people that are committed to follow you,” said Dr Longobucco. “Newtown High School has an exceptional staff.”

After also acknowledging the school’s “exceptional classes” and students, Dr Longobucco thanked the school board for “taking a risk two years ago on a young administrator and an even bigger risk today.

“I assure you I am ready to accept the challenge, and I look forward to working with all of you,” said Dr Longobucco.

She received a standing ovation from the roughly 80 gathered community members in attendance at the meeting.

Dr Longobucco is also set to be celebrated at a gala event in September for being chosen as the Connecticut School Counselor Association (CSCA) Administrator of the Year.