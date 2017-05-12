Board of Education Celebrates Award Winning Staff And Top Students

The Board of Education recognized outstanding students and district staff during its Celebration of Excellence at its May 9 meeting.

“It’s an extraordinary year when a local district can celebrate one [person] who represents their state,” said Dr Erardi, with three district representatives before the school board. Each of the women are being recognized at the state level and their nominations have all moved on to the national level of their recognition programs.

Head O’ Meadow Elementary School nurse Maddy Allen represented Connecticut in Children’s Advil, Children’s Robitussin, and Children’s Dimetapp’s program to honor exemplary school nurses nationwide to find “America’s Greatest School Nurse.” Her state nomination placed her in the running for the national program.

Middle Gate Elementary School fourth grade teacher Linda Baron was recognized in the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 308 Teacher of the Year program for the kindergarten to fifth grade category. Her nomination earned her first place at the district and state levels of the program. Her nomination is now at the national level.

Newtown High School Principal Lorrie Rodrigue was named in April as the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) 2017 High School Principal of the Year and she was chosen to represent Connecticut in the competition for the National Principal of the Year, which is sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASS).

Reflecting again that all three women are representing Newtown on a national level, Dr Erardi said, “I know I speak for the Newtown Board of Education when I say, thank God that you are in Newtown Public Schools.”

Board of Education Chair Keith Alexander noted the teachers being recognized nationally end up providing leadership and guidance for students to follow.

“And then they get recognized as well,” said Mr Alexander.

Arianna Forzano and Nate Wheeler from Newtown Middle School and Emma Johnson and Dawson Stout from Newtown High School were also called before the board to be celebrated at the meeting.

“They all represent their student population and their building as the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education Student Leadership Award [winners],” said Dr Erardi. “The criteria for the award is to be an outstanding scholar, to be an outstanding student, to be civic minded, and to lead with quiet confidence.”

The school board also celebrated the top five percent of students in the NHS graduating class of 2017 at the meeting: Elizabeth Chamiec-Case, Monique Dubois, Rian Frate, Matthew Gosselin, Aysha Anastasia Hafiz, Emma Carina Johnson, Megan Kelleher, Jordan Solomon Klein, Grant Larson, Dylan Rohn Lew, Jessica Maturo, Taylor Pare, Isabel Pryor, Benjamin Reilly, Melissa Rachael Shohet, Thomas Stanczyk, Jacob Steinebrey, Dawson Nicholas Stout, Julia Sughrue, and Keira Veillette. Simran Chand and Jordon Solomon Klein were recognized as the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.