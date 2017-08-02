Based out of Denver, Colo., the Blue Knights Drum and Bugle Corps have reached the East Coast portion of their three-month national tour. Having gone as west as California and as south as Texas, the Blue Knights make their East Coast debut in New Jersey and Massachusetts and will be making a quick stop in Newtown this week to rehearse.

Newtown resident and Blue Knights Tour Director Ricky Grasso, who this past spring accepted the position of visual captain for the Newtown High School Band Program, will be leading the organization into town on Friday, August 4. He expects the group will be arriving around 2 am.

Following some rest, the professional marching band will begin rehearsing at 9 am at the high school’s Blue & Gold Stadium. Anyone interested in seeing them is encouraged to visit the school grounds, at 12 Berkshire Road, throughout the day.

The main event of the night, when the ensemble begins their final run through of the show, will take place at 8:30 pm. It is free and open to the public.

The Blue Knights includes 150 marching and more 50 staff members, representing 30-plus states and three different countries.

The Blue Knights, according to Mr Grasso, are excited to perform for the Newtown community.