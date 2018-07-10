Bivenne Harvey Staiger With Watercolor Demonstration At Next SCAN Meeting

The Society of Creative Arts of Newtown (SCAN) will host Bivenne Harvey Staiger painting in watercolor at its next meeting, Wednesday, July 11, at 7:30 pm. Her subject will be birds.

This demonstration will be in the lower level of Newtown Meeting House, 31 Main Street (at the flagpole). The public is invited to attend. Admission is free.

Bivenne Harvey Staiger is known for her bright, strong paintings in watercolor and other media where light and detail in her subjects are enhanced and emphasized by rich, dazzling color saturation and striking value contrasts. She paints the subjects in nature she loves and happily shares her painting techniques with others through classes, workshops, and demos around New England.

Originally from Great Neck, L.I., Ms Staiger is an elected member of Salmagundi Art Club, Connecticut Watercolor Society, American Artists Professional League, Academic Artists Association, Connecticut Academy of Fine Artists, Catharine Lorillard Wolfe Art Club, New England Watercolor Society, and North East Watercolor Society. She is the recipient of many prestigious awards for her work in watercolor.

Visit her website at bivennefineart.com.

Reservations are not needed for SCAN programs, but additional information is available by calling 203-426-6654 or visiting scanart.org.

“English Sparrows” is a 22- by 15-inch watercolor by Bivenne Harvey Staiger, who will be the guest artist for The Society of Creative Arts of Newtown on Wednesday afternoon.