Belle Tolor, 88, of Danbury, died June 28, at the Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Danbury. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., March 24, 1930, daughter of William and Gertrude Simon.

She worked as an elementary school teacher in the New York City school system for many years. After moving to Connecticut, she taught elementary school in Newtown.

Mrs Tolor served on the Newtown Board of Education, volunteered in reading programs for children and the elderly, and was a member of state and national professional organizations. She made many friends as a member of the Danbury/New Fairfield Women’s Club. Her passionate interests included tennis, bridge, canasta, reading, theater, and watching sports.

Most important to her was her beloved family, which includes her devoted husband of 67 years, Alexander Tolor; her daughters, Karen Stern and husband, Michael, Lori Wilson and husband, Tom, and Diana Guertin; three grandchildren, Joshua Stern and wife, Julie, Rachel Stern and husband, Chad Aboe, and Jonathan Wilson; and three great-grandchildren, who survive her.

Funeral services took place July 1 at the United Jewish Center, Danbury. Burial followed at the United Jewish Center Cemetery, Brookfield.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of her son-in-law, Tom Wilson, to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at michaeljfox.org/donate.