BACA Members Are ‘Keepers Of The Children’

Melted ice cream covered children’s faces as they ran and played Saturday afternoon, July 22, at the Newtown VFW Post 308, many wearing adult-sized black vests that hung past their knees. Vests matched those worn by Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) Western Connecticut Chapter members who held an open house welcoming the public that day to burgers on the grill, raffles, live music, and to meet club members.

“There are families here that can benefit greatly from BACA and meeting us is the first step to getting help. We hope to reach as many as possible at our upcoming event,” said President Irish Baca, in a conversation prior to the event.

According to bacaworld.org, the group’s mission is: “To create a safer environment for abused children. We exist as a body of bikers to empower children to not feel afraid of the world in which they live. We stand ready to lend support to our wounded friends by involving them with an established, united organization.” BACA works in conjunction with local and state officials who are already in place to protect children. The club is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Saturday’s open house saw a stream of motorcycle riders arriving at the VFW throughout the afternoon, as many guests gathered beneath a covered patio to enjoy food and music.

“Tinkerbell,” according to the name on her vest, was just one of many children cooling down with an ice cream that afternoon. On the lawn outside of the patio, where many bikes and riders gathered, was Balco Baca, playing with a group of laughing children.

Motorcycle riders and supporters “Dennis” and “Scott” rode in from out of town to join the event. They had heard about the open house and came as supporters because the day was “about children,” the men agreed. Irish walked along a line of raffle items perusing the table filled with gifts, while Balco Baca was trading laughter and high-fives with a few young guests.

BACA has been in Connecticut for more than ten years. The Western Connecticut Chapter has been operating in the state since March 19, 2015, and achieved full chapter status on September 12, 2016. Contact Irish Baca at 203-969-8130 or Cookie Baca at 860-922-9336 for additional information, or visit connecticut.bacaworld.org/western-Connecticut.