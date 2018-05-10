AVAILABLE IN NEWTOWN– Bedroom
with private bathroom across hallway available in a quiet home
setting. Dresser, twin size bed with good mattress are provided.
Appropriate for the working professional person who works days and
is a non-smoker. This is not a place for you if you want parties and
loud music. If you want to work in quiet, read or just relax after a
long day this is your place to be. You will have use of the kitchen
and living area as well as washer/dryer access with arrangements
with the homeowner. Parking for one car in driveway included. Garage
space available for an additional monthly fee. You must like dogs as
the owner has a friendly pooch! All utilities included including
Internet. A 30 minute commute to Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport,
Norwalk and Danbury. Applicants will be subject to a background
check and a credit check. Asking monthly rent is $800 w/first, last
months rent due at the lease signing. To arrange a viewing please
contact Anthony, 203-777-7334
