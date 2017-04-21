Author R.J. Palacio Speaks At Sandy Hook School

Author R.J. Palacio spoke to a special gathering of students at Sandy Hook Elementary School on April 6.

Third and fourth grade Sandy Hook students were seated alongside visiting fourth grade students from Middle Gate Elementary School for the gathering. Sandy Hook School library/media specialist Katie Mauro arranged the event.

“Middle Gate School, welcome,” said Ms Mauro at the start of the presentation. “We are so glad you could join us. I would like to introduce you to R.J. Palacio.”

Ms Palacio, who lives in New York, answered a wide range of student questions during the event, and read from her book We’re All Wonders. The students mostly asked questions about Ms Palacio’s earlier book, Wonder. A movie based on the book and with the same name is set to come out this November, and Ms Palacio answered a range of questions about the movie, too.

Wonder, she shared, was inspired by a chance encounter at an ice cream store when her children were young. Her little boy began to cry when he saw a little girl with a facial difference. It got her thinking about what it must be like for a girl who faces a world that does not know how to face her back.

A description for the book explains the main character was born with a facial deformity that prevented him from going to a mainstream school, but that changes when he enters fifth grade.

“The thing is, Auggie’s just an ordinary kid, with an extraordinary face. But can he convince his new classmates that he’s just like them, despite appearances?” the description on Ms Palacio’s website reads.

When one student asked what she likes most about Auggie, the main character in Wonder, Ms Palacio said, “I love his spirit. I love his heart. I love his kindness.”

Ms Palacio said she has had a chance to meet each of the cast members for the movie, and she said, “It’s a great cast. I am very excited.” Cast members include Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, Mandy Patinkin, and Jacob Tremblay.

Ms Palacio also shared hints about a new book she is working on, and she spoke to the students about her writing process.

After describing a character in the book Wonder, Ms Palacio said the character demonstrates how being nice is a big thing, but being kind is a great thing.

According to Sandy Hook School fourth grade teacher Gina DeCesare, third and fourth grade classes at the school prepared for the meeting with Ms Palacio by having teachers read Wonder out loud as part of a language arts lesson.

More information about Ms Palacio and her books is available on her website rjpalacio.com.