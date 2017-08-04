Arts Festival Opening Night Event: Sawyer Fredericks To Perform September 15 At Fairfield Hills

Sawyer Fredericks, the winner of the eighth season of The Voice, will headline the opening event of Newtown Arts Festival on Friday, September 15, at 6:30 pm. The performance will be presented at Fairfield Hills.

Opening bands will be One Track Mind and Tales of Joy.

A former Newtown resident, Fredericks moved with his family when was 8 to an 88-acre farm near Fultonville, N.Y., where he was home schooled in the unschooling style.

His major label debut was A Good Storm, a blend of soulful folk, blues, and rock. Each track on the album was written or co-written by the young performer.

Fredericks has established himself as a true Americana singer with an old soul bridging the folk-rock chasm with style and substance.

Tickets for the concert are $35 for VIP seating, $20 for lawn seating, and they must be purchased in advance.

Tickets are available at newtownartsfestival.com.

Tickets will not be sold at the door. The gate will open at 6 pm.

Food, beer, wine, and soft beverages will be available for purchase. Lawn chairs and coolers are allowed, however no outside alcoholic beverages will be allowed in.

Pets will not be allowed on the field during this event. Service pets will be the exception.

Newtown Arts Festival, now in its sixth year, is sponsored by Newtown Cultural Arts Commission. It will continue Saturday, September 16, from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday, September 17, from 10 am to 5 pm on the grounds of Fairfield Hills. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 6-12, and free for age 5 and under.

The festival showcases all forms of creative expression, such as visual arts, dance, music, written word, and theater in the setting of a townwide celebration. It also includes a large offering of booths hosted by artisans and food trucks.

Celebrating National Arts and Humanities Month, arts festival events will continue through October with individual arts events throughout Newtown.

Proceeds will support grants and scholarships for local artists and arts organizations, future festivals, and other work of the Newtown Cultural Arts Commission.