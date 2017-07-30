Artistic Lessons At Parks & Rec Summer Camps

Student artists at two Parks & Recreation camps worked in adjoining art rooms at Reed Intermediate School on July 20 to create works of art.

Instructor Paula Brinkman said so far in the week her students in Paint Draw & More camp had worked on papier mâché creations, learned about monoprints, created sketchbooks, and worked with clay. Ms Brinkman said the class was offered in three sessions this summer, and the third week will run from July 31 to August 4.

In the room next door, instructor Pat Riger oversaw her students using acrylic paints on canvases in her Animals in Art camp, which was offered for the week of July 17 to 21. The Animals in Art students, according to Ms Riger, had also painted pet rocks, made clay figures, created comic strips, and used watercolor to paint animals. Some students had also used an iPad to learn about pixel art.

More information about Newtown Parks & Recreation summer camps is available on its website, newtown-ct.gov/parks-recreation, by clicking 2017 Summer Recreation Brochure.