Arthur Torrence

Arthur L. Torrence, 90, formerly of Newtown, died peacefully May 13, at home, in the company of his family. He was born December 12, 1927, in Port Chester, N.Y., the son of the late Arthur L. and Florence (Saporito) Torrence.

Mr Torrence had resided in Newtown for many years before moving to Plainfield in 2005. At the end of his career as an industrial designer, he became a private contractor and did volunteer work for Mystic Seaport Shipyard, the Timexpo Clock Museum, and the C.H. Booth Library. Mr Torrence was a member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors for over 50 years.

His bride of 61 years, Jane (Follett) Torrence; three sons and their wives, William and Cindy Torrence of Plainfield, Bruce and Eve Torrence of Ashland, Va., and John and Dawn Torrence of Collegeville, Penn; five grandchildren, Brian, Erin, Robert, Charlotte, and William; and a great-grandson survive him.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Mr Torrence’s memory to a local hospice or a charity of one’s choice.

