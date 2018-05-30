Art Show Celebrates Student Works At Middle Gate

Middle Gate Elementary School was decorated with artwork created by students throughout the school year for its art show evening on May 10.

Art teacher Jean Walter was ready as students and families arrived for the event to point out works of art by specific students. Some students ran up to Ms Walter to greet her with hugs.

Artwork on display for the event included “Concentric Circles Paper Weaving” by third graders, “Designs in Radial Symmetry” by fourth graders, and “Clay Cats and Dogs” by first graders.

Clay creations were on display in the school’s art room. Artwork was on display along the school’s halls for the evening.