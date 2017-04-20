April 21-27, 2017: Comedian Vic DiBitteto, Woman’s Club Spring Fling, ‘Lion’ and St Lawrence String Quartet

Comedian Vic DiBitetto

Friday, April 21 (ETH Theatre): doors open at 7, performance at 8, $30-$37.50 (VIP $47.50 includes priority seating and pre-show Meet & Greet with headliner at 7), performance by Vic DiBitetto, with opener Tom Daddario; 203-268-5857, treehousecomedy.com.

* * * * *

Second Annual Newtown Woman’s Club

Spring Fling Sing-Along: Grease

Saturday, April 22 (Alexandria Room): 6-10 pm, $25, full dinner (BYOB) and screening/sing-along of 1978 musical starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, hosted by and fundraiser for Newtown Woman’s Club GFWC; 203-740-2733, 203-426-9101, nwc-gfwc.org.

* * * * *

SATURDAY, APRIL 22-THURSDAY, APRIL 27

LION

Screenings Saturday, 7 & 9:15 pm; Sunday through Thursday, 7 pm;

matinees Saturday, 1 & 4 pm; Tuesday, 1 pm

Rated PG-13 * running time 1:58

All tickets $3

Starring Dev Patel, Sunny Pawar, Nicole Kidman & Rooney Mara

Google Earth plays a key role in this incredible true story of a young Indian man’s journey to find his birth family 25 years after becoming separated from them in the vastness of the Indian state.

* * * * *

Saint Lawrence String Quartet

Sunday, April 23 (ETH Theatre): 3 pm, $25, free for students grades K-12 and those with valid school ID admitted, celebrated quartet will be performing works of Haydn, John Adams and Saint-Saens, informal reception with performers to follow, hosted by Newtown Friends of Music; 415-999-4955, newtownfriendsofmusic.org.



