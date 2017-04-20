April 21-27, 2017: Comedian Vic DiBitteto, Woman’s Club Spring Fling, ‘Lion’ and St Lawrence String Quartet

Full listing of public events planned for the historic building at 45 Main Street, Newtown....Read Full Article
Comedian Vic DiBitetto
Friday, April 21 (ETH Theatre): doors open at 7, performance at 8, $30-$37.50 (VIP $47.50 includes priority seating and pre-show Meet & Greet with headliner at 7), performance by Vic DiBitetto, with opener Tom Daddario; 203-268-5857, treehousecomedy.com.
* * * * *
Second Annual Newtown Woman’s Club
Spring Fling Sing-Along: Grease
Saturday, April 22 (Alexandria Room): 6-10 pm, $25, full dinner (BYOB) and screening/sing-along of 1978 musical starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, hosted by and fundraiser for Newtown Woman’s Club GFWC; 203-740-2733, 203-426-9101, nwc-gfwc.org.
Read more here: Spring Fling Sing-Along Tickets Available At Library
* * * * *
SATURDAY, APRIL 22-THURSDAY, APRIL 27
LION
Screenings Saturday, 7 & 9:15 pm; Sunday through Thursday, 7 pm;
matinees Saturday, 1 & 4 pm; Tuesday, 1 pm
Rated PG-13 * running time 1:58
All tickets $3
Starring Dev Patel, Sunny Pawar, Nicole Kidman & Rooney Mara
Google Earth plays a key role in this incredible true story of a young Indian man’s journey to find his birth family 25 years after becoming separated from them in the vastness of the Indian state.
* * * * *
Saint Lawrence String Quartet
Sunday, April 23 (ETH Theatre): 3 pm, $25, free for students grades K-12 and those with valid school ID admitted, celebrated quartet will be performing works of Haydn, John Adams and Saint-Saens, informal reception with performers to follow, hosted by Newtown Friends of Music; 415-999-4955, newtownfriendsofmusic.org.