Ansonia Man Sentenced In Drug Ring Conviction

HARTFORD — An Ansonia man, who was the last of 12 men who were members of a drug ring selling steroids and prescription pills, which was headed by former Newtown Police Sergeant Steven Santucci, was sentenced on January 12 for his conviction on drug charges, according to a spokesman for the US Attorney.

In US District Court, Judge Robert Chatigny sentenced Alex Kenyhercz, 31, to serve two years of probation on his conviction. On January 11, 2016, Kenyhercz had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute oxycodone.

According to court documents and statements made in court, a long-term investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security Investigations revealed that Santucci and others were receiving shipments of steroid ingredients from China and manufacturing and distributing wholesale quantities of steroids. Certain members of the conspiracy also distributed prescription pills, including oxycodone, as well as cocaine.

The investigation revealed that Kenyhercz purchased anabolic steroids from Santucci and distributed them to others.

Santucci pleaded guilty to drug and money laundering charges. On August 25, 2016, Santucci was sentenced to 16 months of imprisonment, to be followed by six months of home confinement, 120 hours of community service, and a $5,000 fine.

During the course of the investigation into the 12-member drug ring, law enforcement officers seized hundreds of vials of steroids, approximately 600 grams of raw testosterone powder, more than 1,000 oxycodone pills, approximately 350 grams of powder cocaine, and four long guns.

Santucci, who joined Newtown Police Department in 2000, resigned shortly after he was arrested in April 2015. Court papers indicate he was involved in illegal drug activity for about six years before his arrest.

Santucci, 41, was released on December 7 from federal imprisonment. He had served time at Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution in Glenville, W.V.

Another convicted member of the drug ring, Jason Chickos, 48, who formerly was a dispatcher at Newtown Emergency Communications Center, received two years’ probation at his sentencing in January 2016, as well as a $1,000 fine, and 120 hours of community service.