Annual Friends’ Book Sale To Be ‘A Win-Win In Every Way’

Begin mapping out your treasure hunt because the Friends of the C.H. Booth Library Book Sale plans to have some new gems that will surely put a twinkle in the eyes of the beholder.

The annual book sale, currently celebrating 43 years, is scheduled to run from Friday, July 7, to Wednesday, July 11, at Reed Intermediate School, 3 Trades Lane.

Since last year’s sale, volunteers have been collecting, organizing, and pricing items in their official sorting room at the library. The week prior to the start of the sale, volunteers will transport and set up more than 120,000 books, CDs, DVDs, and LPs — as well as a plethora of art, games, and movie posters.

The Friends of the C.H. Booth Library Book Sale is considered one of New England’s largest book sales and will have more than 90 categories placed throughout the school’s cafetorium, gymnasium, room 201, and lobby.

The high volume and quality of products is thanks to the generous donations made by the community.

“We always have some comics,” volunteer Allison James said. This year is special, though, because there will be about 900 comics available that were donated from a private collection.

“There are some interesting titles,” she added, citing that there will be comic issues from popular series like The Amazing Spider-Man and X-Men.

With the comics priced at just 50 cents apiece, and no limit to how many can be purchased by one person, Ms James says the comics will be a highly sought-after group — especially since the majority of them also come in protective sleeves.

Most of the manga and comic books will be available in the gymnasium, but some will be in Room 201 with the Rare & Special Books.

Another large collection that was donated, making this year’s book sale unique, is movie posters.

Friends of the C.H. Booth Library Chair Denise Kaiser said the posters came from a local resident who was part of a PR department for distributors and amassed a garage-full of posters that were once displayed in theaters or were made available to theater owners.

The posters depict films released from the 1970s to 2000s, including popular franchises like Ice Age, South Park, and Lord of the Rings. There are nearly 100 movie posters that will be available, all of which are already mounted on foam board. Each will be marked $6 and will be set up in the cafetorium at the wall nearest to cinema and media.

“You never know what’s going to walk through the door,” Friends of the C.H. Booth Library Publicity Director Toni Earnshaw said about the type of items they receive for the book sale.

This year, she says, they were even given a “huge donation” of Asian art, most of which is in the form of ceramics.

The large collection of items came from the estate of a renowned United States ceramist and will be available in the cafetorium with the other art pieces.

In the art section, there will also will be brand new “how-to” art books that are appropriate for all levels of expertise and designed for acrylic, oil, and pastels.

Of course, there will also be an abundance of books for all types of demographics: children’s books organized by reading level, then series, then by author; science fiction/fantasy books from Asimov to McCaffrey to Zelazny; sports books, including many on auto-racing, boxing, climbing, hiking, and martial arts; current and vintage travel books; a large assortment of audiobooks — and that just scratches the surface.

“You can find the book you were looking for and the book you didn’t know you were looking for,” Ms Kaiser said.

“I think the reasons we get these amazing donations is people come to the sale… they know their things will be well taken care of and that they’ll benefit the town library,” Ms Earnshaw said.

Ms Kaiser agreed, adding, “It’s a win-win in every way.”

The money the Friends of the C.H. Booth Library Book Sale raises goes directly to helping the library through the group’s annual donation and support of The Vision Project.

“The annual donation for 2018-2019 that’s been approved by our Board is $105,000,” Ms Kaiser said. The annual donation goes towards core features of the library like its books, programs, and technology.

As for The Vision Project, she explained, it “funds out-of-the-box projects brought by the staff.”

During the book sale on Saturday and Sunday, Boy Scout Troop 70 will also be onsite selling food for patrons and volunteers to help fundraise for their troop.

In addition to food being available, those arriving to the sale for the first time will appreciate knowing the book sale takes place indoors, in the air conditioning, with bathrooms available.

Maps are also provided so attendees can best navigate through the many choices spread out over roughly 250 tables at Reed Intermediate School.

“Everyone who volunteers for the sale will be wearing a T-shirt that identifies them as a volunteer,” Ms Kaiser said.

With that in mind, her best advice for those planning on attending the book sale is to “Get a map, do ask questions, and leave yourself enough time. Looking for books should be a leisurely pleasure… enjoy it.”

The Friends of the C.H. Booth Library Book Sale will take place at Reed Intermediate School, 3 Trades Lane. Hours are Saturday and Sunday, July 7 and 8, from 9 am to 5 pm; Monday, July 9, from 9 am to 7 pm (half price day); Tuesday, July 10, from 9 am to 7 pm ($5 bag day); and Wednesday, July 11, from 9 am to noon (free day). For Saturday only, $5 numbered admission tickets for attendees 18 years and older go on sale beginning at 7 am.

For more information, visit boothbooksale.org.