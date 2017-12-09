Ambulance Lights Up The Night With Christmas Lights

Recent Stories
Members of the Newtown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, got into the holiday spirit and lit up the night with their ambulance decorated bumper to bumper in Christmas lights on December 2.
The vehicle stopped by Sandy Hook Center before driving to the Hawleyville Tree Lighting.
Dan Cragin, of the Newtown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, said the team passed out more than 400 candy canes that night.