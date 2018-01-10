Alphonse Stanczyk

Alphonse J. “Al” Stanczyk, 94, formerly of Fairfield, beloved husband of Irene Pekar Stanczyk, died peacefully January 6. He was born in Bridgeport, son of the late Albina and Thomas Stanczyk.

In addition to his wife of 70 years, his seven children, Matthew Stanczyk of Newtown; Allice Haidden of Portland, Maine; Ann Marie Stanczyk of Blairsville, Ga.; Mark Stanczyk of Syracuse, N.Y.; Allen Stanczyk of Milford; Marcia Locke of Walpole, Mass.; and Andrea Veikos of Trumbull; and their families survive him. He was a dedicated grandfather to 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mr Stanczyk was a World War II veteran having served in the US Navy. He had an undergraduate mechanical engineering degree from the University of Notre Dame and a graduate business degree from the University of Michigan. He was retired from the Nash Engineering Company, where he was the director of manufacturing.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 13, at 11 am, at Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Interment will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of the Edmund W. Dougiello Funeral Home of Fairfield.