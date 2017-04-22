After School Art Class Culminates In A Show

Housatonic Valley Waldorf School held an art show for its “Heroes and Villains” after school art class on Monday, April 10. More than 20 local third to eighth grade students participated in the class and the art show.

Held over six Mondays, the class was taught by Emily Remensperger, Housatonic Valley Waldorf School seventh grade teacher and artist.

As the art show began, Ms Remensperger explained the after school class looked at heroes and villains in myths and fairy tales and at how a character can transform from a baby into either a hero or villain.

Art projects included learning construction techniques, like clay and papier-mache, according to Ms Remensperger. Students created their own heroes and villains, and the class also learned about puppetry and performance art.