Advance The Jacob-Chaudhary Ticket

To the Editor:

Registered Republicans, on September 12 I’m counting on you to advance Mary Ann Jacob and Neil Chaudhary to the general election so I (registered Independent) can cast an enthusiastic vote for Mary Ann for first selectman. I worked alongside Mary Ann for six years at Sandy Hook School, so I saw firsthand her commitment to Newtown’s students and her personal and professional resilience. Her leadership of the Legislative Council has given her a deep understanding of municipal governance and town budgeting. She is whip smart, always cuts to the chase, and will be a tireless advocate for the people of Newtown, be they Democrat, Republican, or Independent!

Cindy Carlson

6 Ironwood Drive, Sandy Hook August 29, 2017