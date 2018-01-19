ADL Offering $2,000 Reward Following Ridgefield Swastika Graffiti Incidents

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Thursday, January 18, announced it is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for incidents of swastika graffiti around Ridgefield this week.

According to police and other reports, five swastikas were found drawn on the outside of the Masonic Lodge and The Aldrich Museum in Ridgefield. They are believed to have been drawn by the same person.

Swastikas were also discovered on a classroom door in Ridgefield High School in November, on a table at the high school in September, at Ballard Park last June, and outside Ridgefield High School last March.

Steve Ginsburg, ADL Connecticut regional director, said the organization hopes the reward “facilitates the quick apprehension of whoever is behind this upsetting outbreak of swastika and hateful vandalism in Ridgefield.

“We commend the Ridgefield Police Department for investigating these hateful acts and First Selectman Marconi for his support,” he added. “We cannot allow this despicable hateful vandalism to go unchecked in Ridgefield, or anywhere else.”

ADL has previously led an program titled “Strengthening the Bonds of our Community” for 50 Ridgefield town leaders, including town department heads, members of the Board of Selectmen, the Board of Education, and the Board of Finance, as well as all of the school principals and the superintendent of schools. ADL also conducted a World of Difference education program at Ridgefield High School.

In the first three quarters of 2017, ADL recorded 13 incidents of anti-Semitic vandalism across Connecticut, as well as a 106 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents statewide.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is encouraged to call Ridgefield Police Detective Tom Dardis and/or Police Officer Anthony McMahon at 203-438-6531.

Founded in 1913, the Anti-Defamation League is devoted to fighting anti-Semitism, racism, and other forms of bigotry, building bridges of understanding, and safeguarding our liberties.