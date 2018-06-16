Activities And Cheer At Hawley Field Day

Hawley Elementary School students ran, laughed, and worked together throughout the school’s field day on June 8.

Stations were set up across the school’s Taylor Field for the day, and some stations were hosted inside the school for older students, like “Escape Room” activities. Students rotated through stations throughout the day. A popular “human foosball” station was created as one activity. Using sticks, ropes, and pool toys a student-sized version of a foosball table was set up. Students took turns standing in place and kicking a ball for the game.

At another station, students were challenged to sit on a water balloon until it popped, bringing out squeals from one student.

At an obstacle course station, students ducked under arches made from cones and pool noodles before continuing through the course. A “colander toss” station had students hold a colander above their heads while teammates attempted to throw water balloons into the bowls.

At all of the stations, parent volunteers oversaw the activities. Teachers sometimes jumped in to join their students in the fun, like second grade teacher Kim Whitmore, who helped her students in a tug of war match.

“This is a parent-driven event,” said Hawley physical education teacher Doug Michlovitz, “and Hawley has amazing parents.”

Mr Michlovitz said Hawley parents Kristen Bonacci, Kathy McCleary, and Jenn Padilla oversaw all of the parent volunteers for the day.

Other stations for the day included a bounce house from New England Bounce About of Danbury and climbing inside a Newtown Hook & Ladder Co. #1 truck.