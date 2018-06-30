A Sunny Field Day For Sandy Hook School

As Sandy Hook Elementary School students made their way to stations at the school’s field day on June 20, parent volunteers were ready.

Stations were set up on the school’s field, near its playground, and inside the school. Sandy Hook School physical education teacher Jackie Lloyd said roughly 60 parent volunteers made the day possible.

“I’m excited about the support from the Sandy Hook School community,” Ms Lloyd said as the field day was underway.

Classes dressed in different colors to show their class spirit, and students made signs to cheer each other on. Ms Lloyd said awards would be announced at the end of the day to the best sportsmanship display and for the best sign.

Stations at this year’s field day included a “Jumbo Bowling” station, where students took turns rolling balls at large blown-up bowling pins; a soccer station, where students kicked larger than normal soccer balls; and a water balloon toss station, where classes lined up in two lines to toss balloons at partners. Inside the school, Ms Lloyd said, students participated in stacking cups and playing volleyball.