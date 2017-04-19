A Senior Center For 21st Century

To the Editor:

Over the years, Newtown seniors have been patient and hopeful that our government would provide a senior center that is worthy of a town that values and invests in its senior population. Regrettably, the woefully inadequate center on Riverside Road remains the symbol of Newtown’s investment in its seniors.

The physical undesirability of the Newtown Senior Center, despite its vigorous programming efforts, is forcing seniors to neighboring centers such as Southbury and Bethel, in spite of our loyal citizenry and our collective contributions to Newtown spanning decades.

Due to the confluence of low birth rates, increasing longevity, and other factors, Newtown, like the rest of the country, is aging at a rate that is unprecedented. We encourage our town, like many towns and cities, to assume a proactive posture and become positioned to deal effectively with our changing demographic landscape in a way that promotes healthy and productive aging. This effort should start with a senior center befitting of the 21st Century.

Sincerely

M.A. Imbro, BSN, MS

157 Jennifer Lane, Sandy Hook April 19, 2017