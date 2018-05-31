To the Editor:

I would like to congratulate Rebekah Harriman-Stites, as she earned the endorsement of Newtown Democrats to be our candidate for the 106th Assembly District during this fall’s election.

Rebekah’s hard work and determination have helped Newtown grow stronger over the last few years as she has emerged from the PTA to the vice-chair for our Board of Education. Rebekah’s ability to bring disparate groups of people together for a common cause has united strangers across the town into a broader family of Newtowners. She is a natural leader who knows that sometimes the right decision isn’t the easiest one or the one that will make everyone happy. Her beliefs in Newtown and in all of us together will amplify our voices in Hartford so that we are heard, that our ideas and needs are better met, and that our future is a brighter one.

So, congratulations to Rebekah on the first step towards a much more challenging role and ensuring that Newtown is truly represented in Hartford.

Eric Paradis

85 Riverside Road, Sandy Hook May 30, 2018