A Moment Filled With Wonder

For the first time in 38 years, the continental United States experienced a total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. Despite Newtown not being in the line of totality, which stretched diagonally across the country from Oregon to South Carolina, residents were still able to see the moon block a portion of the sun starting at 1:25 and ending around 4 pm.

Since staring at the sun can cause permanent eye damage, even during the partial darkness of an eclipse, many local families sought out specialized eclipse glasses or made pinhole viewers to safely watch the celestial event.

Here The Newtown Bee showcases the many viewing parties that took place and images of the eclipse shared by local residents.

Also, make sure to hold on to those ISO-certified glasses and handmade pinhole viewers, because the next solar eclipse over North America is expected to occur in just seven years, on April 8, 2024.