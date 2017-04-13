A Memorial Day Tradition: Duck Race Tickets On Sale; $4,400 Prize Package On The Line This Year

Signs of winter’s passing include spring plants and charcoal for sale in local stores, and tickets going on sale for Newtown Lions Club’s Great Annual Pootatuck Duck Race.

Race day this year is Saturday, May 27, but preparations for the Sandy Hook event started in December, and the first tickets were sold earlier this month when David Walker of Monroe paid $5 for a raffle ticket, sold by Newtown Lion Steve Bennett.

The numbered raffle tickets are still $5 each, and for every ticket sold, there is a plastic duck released into the river, each with a corresponding number on it.

The owner of the ticket matching the first duck into the chute will win $2,000 this year, and the owner of the second duck will win a weekend getaway.

There are 18 additional prizes including gift certificates at Newtown’s finest restaurants, including Blue Colony Diner, Carminuccio’s, Dere Street, Farmhouse Restaurant, Figs, My Place Restaurant, Newtown Pizza Palace, Sal e Pepe, Tambascio’s, and The Villa.

Additional gift certificates or items have been donated by Apple Store, Berkshire Motors, Edmond Town Hall Theatre, The Newtown Bee, Porco Karate Academy, Town Players of Newtown, and The Toy Tree. In addition, one lucky winner will take home a handknit afghan made of 100 percent Icelandic wool and a matching pillow.

The 2017 prize package is valued at more than $4,400. All proceeds go to charity.

In addition to the race featuring a few thousand rubber ducks floating along the Pootatuck River on race day, there are lots of booths, food, and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Tickets will be sold by members of the local Lions Club every weekend through Memorial Day. Booths will be set up on Friday evenings, Saturday mornings and early afternoons, and Sunday afternoons, at varying businesses around town. Booths will be moving each week, but the following businesses have agreed to host the Lions at least once: Bagel Delight, 30 Church Hill Road; Bottle Stop Wine & Spirits, 5 Queen Street; Butcher’s Best Market, 125 South Main Street; Carminuccio’s Pizza, 76 South Main Street; Dodgingtown Market & Deli, 57 Dodgingtown Road; Franco’s Pizza, 228 South Main Street (Sand Hill Plaza); Hawleyville Plaza, 23 Barnabas Road; My Place Restaurant, 8 Queen Street; Newtown Deli & Catering, 79 South Main Street; Newtown Earth Day Festival at Newtown Middle School (April 22, 10 am to 4 pm); Newtown General Store, 43 Main Street; Newtown Hardware, 61 Church Hill Road; Newtown Pizza Palace, 65 Church Hill Road; Stop & Shop, 228 South Main Street; and Yankee Wine & Spirits, 8 Queen Street.

In addition, tickets are available at a number of locations during regular business hours. In Newtown, tickets can be purchased at Bagel Delight; C.H. Booth Library, 25 Main Street; Cork ‘n Barrel, 266 South Main Street (Plaza South); Dodgingtown Liquor Store, 57 Dodgingtown Road; Joanne’s Fitness Studio, 316 South Main Street; Queen Street Cleaners, 8 Queen Street; the Tax Collectors Office at Newtown Municipal Center, 3 Primrose Street; The Toy Tree, 14 Church Hill Road; Yankee Wine & Spirits, 6 Queen Street; and Your Healthy Pet, 61 Church Hill Road.

Tickets can be purchased at the following Sandy Hook establishments: Berkshire Motors, 25 Berkshire Road; Fun Kuts, 111 Church Hill Road; Nick’s Chilled & Distilled, 102 Church Hill Road; PJs Laundromat, 110 Church Hill Road; Sandy Hook Deli, 102 Church Hill Road; Sandy Hook Diner, 98 Church Hill Road; Sandy Hook Hair Co., 102 Church Hill Road; and Village Perk Cafe, 3 Glen Road.

On top of all those options, the public can also buy Duck Race tickets from any member of Newtown Lions Club. Remaining tickets will be sold the day of the race.

For additional information visit newtownlions.com.