A Dynamic New Voice For Newtown

To the Editor:

This November, voters in Newtown’s 106th State House District will have the opportunity to elect a dynamic new voice with a proven record of public service and community advocacy to work for us in the Connecticut State House of Representatives. You may be thinking this is still early in the campaign season for a letter of endorsement, but I am very excited to have the chance to be one of the first to congratulate Rebekah Harriman-Stites for stepping up and winning the Democratic nomination to represent the 106th District.

For almost 20 years, I have represented Newtown on the Board of Directors of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, the leading municipal advocacy organization in the state. In that capacity, I have spent many hours observing legislative sessions, and from that experience, I believe that we Newtowners will be very fortunate to have someone with Rebekah’s many talents, who believes in advocating for progressive change with transparency, serving us in Hartford and, when needed, fighting for us to protect our interests.

Many of us may know Rebekah from her current role as a Newtown Board of Education member and since 2017, vice-chair. In that position, and before as a parent leader, she has been a tireless advocate for maintaining strong schools as a top priority. As our representative, she will be backed by first-hand insights and considerable committee experience. Rebekah is also a person with strong principles and has fought for what she believes in, even when that position was not the most popular one. However, she has also demonstrated the ability to collaborate with others to build consensus that will be an important strength to help eliminate the legislative gridlock that has gripped Hartford.

Rebekah also understands the needs of Connecticut’s business owners. In 2010 she co-founded — and is currently Chief Development Officer of — HK Consulting Group, a boutique fund development business focused on building the resources and capacity of nonprofits and municipalities throughout the Northeast. Rebekah brings 15 years of fundraising, communications, and event planning experience that, with her keen dexterity with municipal fundraising, in particular from state, local, and private sources, will be a strategic asset for Newtown.

Rebekah is a nationally recognized leader, named a “Hero” by Money Magazine in 2014 for her extraordinary work for the financial well-being of others through My Sandy Hook Family Fund. In 2010, she was recognized by the Fairfield County Business Journal as one of its top “40 Under 40” business leaders. Rebekah has many more achievements, but the paper’s word limit constrains me.

It is my firm belief that Rebekah is ready to be Newtown’s voice in Hartford. With priorities that include strong schools, economic growth, transparent governing, and progress through collaboration, she will be part of the solution to eliminate legislative gridlock for the benefit of all Connecticut residents. Most important, Rebekah will advocate for policies that directly benefit hardworking Newtown residents, her door is open, and her heart is committed to Newtown’s prosperity.

Best regards,

Herb Rosenthal

70 Main Street, Newtown May 30, 2018