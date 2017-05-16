A Buoyant Program By Newtown Choral Society

To The Editor:

The Newtown Choral Society played to an enthusiastic crowd at our spring concert at The Meeting House on May 13.

Now entering our 31st year, we celebrated our history by presenting a concert from our past, featuring music from Smokey Joe’s Café, Motown, and jazz styled by The Manhattan Transfer.

Our director, Mary Andreotta, led us in the buoyant program while our accompanist Susan Anthony-Klein once again supported our performance with her verve and professionalism.

We were delighted to welcome back choir alumni, former accompanist Phil Crevier, to join Susan at the piano. We were pleased to have Kurt Eckhardt lead a seven-piece band of high school musicians and to have Bob Nolte on drums.

We would like to thank The Newtown Bee for its support, but especially Nancy Crevier and Shannon Hicks for keeping our name before the public.

We thank Charles Zukowski for taping our performance.

We thank our ticket taker Jennifer Clark.

The choir would like to thank Nancy Dvorin for creating and supporting our website and our Facebook page. We thank Peg Heetmann, our longtime treasurer, for her service.

Finally, we must thank my husband, Kenneth, for his computer expertise, his patience, and muscle.

The Newtown Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its winter concert in September. We are a community choir and welcome new members from all area towns and have openings in all voices. Our soloists come from our membership.

If it is your time to raise your voice in song in a supportive environment,visit newtownchoral.org/access, contact me at 203-426-3769 or at lel-choir2@se-ltd.com. We perform two concerts a year, sing at local events and weddings and practice Wednesday evenings at the Newtown Middle School.

We support ourselves through dues, ticket sales, and program ads.

Laura E. Lerman, President

Newtown Choral Society

55 Main Street, Newtown May 16, 2017