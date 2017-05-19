To purchase photos visit http://photos.newtownbee.com×
5K To Benefit Forest Association And Cross Country Team On Saturday, May 20

Published: May 19, 2017

Newtown Bee
The Newtown Forest Association (NFA) And Newtown Cross Country 5K will be held at the Holcombe Hill Wildlife Preserve, 65 Great Hill Road, on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 9:30 am. The race benefits the NFA and Newtown High School boys’ cross country program.

Cost is $30. Visit the NFA’s race webpage to sign up and for more details. Day of race registration will take place between 8 and 9 am, although early arrival is suggested.

