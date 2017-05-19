5K To Benefit Forest Association And Cross Country Team On Saturday, May 20

Newtown Forest Association has achieved national accreditation from The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, joining a network of only 372 accredited land trusts across the nation that have earned this recognition by demonstrating a commitment to professional excellence and to maintaining the public’s trust in their work. ...Read Full Article
The Newtown Forest Association (NFA) And Newtown Cross Country 5K will be held at the Holcombe Hill Wildlife Preserve, 65 Great Hill Road, on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 9:30 am. The race benefits the NFA and Newtown High School boys’ cross country program.
Cost is $30. Visit the NFA’s race webpage to sign up and for more details. Day of race registration will take place between 8 and 9 am, although early arrival is suggested.