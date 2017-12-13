57th Rotary Pancake Day Wonderful For All

To the Editor:

The Newtown Rotary Club would like to thank all the people who supported our 57th Annual Pancake Day. It was a wonderful event to celebrate the holiday season with family and friends enjoying the best homemade pancakes, Newtown’s Butcher’s Best sausages, Newtown’s own Maple Craft Foods’ real maple syrup, and the best holiday entertainment in town. Those who arrived early were able to enjoy the gourmet pancakes made by Dr Bob Grossman — our original pancake flipper for 57 consecutive years.

Thanks to Newtown Savings Bank for its continual financial support; the Newtown Rotary Interact Club of the Newtown Middle School; The Lathrop School of Dance dancers who always bring a festive smile of joy; and The Newtown Centre of Classical Ballet with a beautiful rendition of The Nutcracker Suite; Caraluzzi’s, Claris Construction, Ingersoll Automotive, Associated Refuse, Wade’s Dairy, Minuteman Press of Newtown, New Fairfield Press, Peoples Bank, Scott and Darlene Senette, and Stew Leonard’s. A special thanks to Sheila, Tom, Glen, Joe, and staff of Edmond Town Hall.

We would like to recognize all the businesses that purchased placemat ad space, and those that displayed our posters. Please support our local businesses as they support our effort to help those in need in our community local and abroad.

Very special thanks to Scudder, Sherri, and the staff at The Newtown Bee for coverage before and after the event.

Most of all, thanks to all of the folks who attended and enjoyed the event. It is a tradition like this that makes our town the special town that it is.

Please mark your calendar for next year — the first Saturday in December — for the best start of the holiday season in Newtown. We promise it will be the most wonderful community event of the season.

Visit newtownctrotary.org for Rotary updates.

Thank you.

Pat Caruso, Pancake Day Chairman

Newtown Rotary Club

PO Box 263, Newtown December 13, 2017