Douglas Hill Sr

Douglas Wakeman Hill, Sr, 96, of Monroe, died peacefully June 4, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 7, 1921, in Fairfield, son of Joseph Wakeman Hill and Esther Wade Hill, and was raised in Greenfield Hill, Fairfield.

His beloved wife, Frances Joan McNamara Hill; children, Kelly McNamara Elliott and husband Kevin of Newtown, Jay Wakeman Hill and wife Donna of Mashpee, Mass.; Cathy Joan Greco and husband Dominick of Milford; Dawn O’Brien Hill of Monroe; and Douglas Wakeman Hill, Jr, and wife Patricia of Monroe, N.C.; 13 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren survive him.

Upon graduating from Roger Ludlowe High School, Mr Hill joined the US Army Air Corp. He was a Corporal in the 63rd Airdrome Squadron and a veteran of World War II. He graduated from K&M Engineering School.

Mr Hill was the devoted husband of Frances, and they were married in the Greenfield Hill Congregational Church in Fairfield more than 71 years ago. They resided in Monroe for the past 60 years, where they raised their five children.

A motorcycle enthusiast, he was a member of the Fairfield Motorcycle Club and the Milford Riders for many years. He was an active member of the Monroe Bowling League, The Stepney Methodist Church, The Gaelic American Club, and The American Legion Post 176. He was very proud to have built the first baseball field in Monroe with Mr Walter Yanosy. He retired from Bridgeport Hydraulic Co, where he had been employed for more than 26 years, in 1984, and he worked for A&G Auto Supply for ten years during his retirement.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr Joseph Evangelista for all of his kindness and care.

Family and friends are invited to call Friday, June 8, from 10 am to noon, at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plans Road, Trumbull. Burial will follow at Aspetuck Cemetery, Easton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The American Legion Post 176, 107 Cutlers Farm Road, Monroe CT 06468.

