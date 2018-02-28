Paul Okrentowich

Paul A. Okrentowich, 73, of Trumbull died on his birthday, February 26, after a brief, courageous battle with leukemia. He was the beloved husband of Ann T. Deilus Okrentowich. Born in Norwalk, he was the son of the late Peter and Mary Gudalis Okrentowich.

His wife and love of his life, “Annie T.”; his children, Michael Okrentowich and his wife Katie of Newtown, Katrina Nolan and her husband John of Thousand Oaks, Calif, Andrea Jacobs of Watertown, and Matthew Okrentowich of Monroe; and his grandchildren, Olivia, Caroline, Hayley, Kylee, Sean Jr, Josie, and Oliver survive him.

Mr Okrentowich was employed by Nash Engineering Co. for more than 40 years until his retirement in 2008. He was an avid bicycle rider, flower and vegetable gardener, and all around handyman.

At Mr Okrentowich’s request, there will be no calling hours.

