3 BR, 1.5 Bath home– for rent

in Sandy Hook/Newtown. This is a stand-alone house but is considered

a condo so it is age restricted. Must be at least 55 years of age to

live here. Exterior maintenance will be taken care of but you will

be responsible for all utilities. Freshly painted. Washer and dryer

hook up. Basement and a garage. $1,400/mo. Please call 203-994-5412

to arrange a showing