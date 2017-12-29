Senior Center Hosts Bingo ‘B4’ The Holidays

The Newtown Senior Center, 14 Riverside Road, hosted its Annual Holiday Bingo on December 20.

Before the games officially started, students from Sandy Hook Elementary School visited the bingo players and sang them a variety of cheerful songs.

Senior Center Assistant Judy Thomas was the bingo caller and led the rounds of regular and special bingo games.

There were more than a dozen assorted prizes to win, each placed in a festive bag to select from at random.

Between the Holiday Bingo games, players socialized with one another and were invited to enjoy a variety of snacks and refreshments available.

To learn more about upcoming Newtown Senior Center events, call 203-270-4310 or visit newtown-ct.gov/senior-center.