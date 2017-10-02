William Thiessen

William F. “Bill” Thiessen, 79, of Newtown, died September 30 in River Glen Healthcare Center, Southbury. He was born in Bridgeport on June 20, 1938, a son of the late Ester B and William F. Thiessen.

Mr Thiessen grew up and was educated in Stratford. He was a graduate of the University of Connecticut and did graduate studies at Marietta School of Engineering. During his working career, he was employed by Corning, Westinghouse, Norden Systems, and PerkinElmer working on government contracts in the development of radar for NASA rockets. He later became a physicist in the new field of blood plasma paneling.

Formerly a resident of Bethel, Mr Thiessen was a resident of Newtown for 30 years, and was active in the community, serving on the Commission on Aging and the Republican Town Committee. He had been a member of the Newtown Senior Center.

His son, Keith Thiessen; and his longtime companion, Beverly Panettiere of Newtown, survive him.

His wife, Ann (Cole) Thiessen, predeceased him in 2004.

Friends may call at the Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown, on Wednesday, October 4, at 10 am, prior to the 11 am funeral service. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Bethel.

