Anthony Morasco

Anthony Joseph “Duke” Morasco, 57, of New Milford died unexpectedly on August 11.

He was deeply devoted to his family and his family cherished him. His father, Anthony S. Morasco, and stepmother, Gail Washburn, of New Milford; his sisters and their spouses, Patricia Morasco and Louis Sproviero of Newtown, Annette and Jeffrey Marcus of Brookfield, and Sharon and Edward Baldwin of Brookfield; and eight nieces and nephews, whom he adored, survive him.

His mother, Harriet Berry, predeceased him.

Mr Morasco was a graduate of New Milford High School. He attended Heidelberg College in Ohio and Western Connecticut State University. At the time of his death he was employed as a flight instructor at Arrow Aviation in Danbury.

In his life, Mr Morasco excelled in many areas. He was an expert mechanic and craftsman who was able to build, replace, repair, or recreate nearly anything. He was a meticulous craftsman; good enough was not good enough for him. He liked nothing more than to be able to assist a friend who needed it. Mr Morasco was known as a profoundly decent man with a thoughtful and generous spirit. He was willing to teach those who were eager to learn and help those who needed it.

Mr Morasco was also a gifted writer, poet, and satirist, often writing humorous poems, commentary, and song parodies, which he enjoyed singing, as well as American song book and rock and roll classics. His intellect and wit were well-known and cherished by his family and friends; there was practically no subject about which he could not create a humorous anecdote, or about which he did not have a deep knowledge and understanding. Mr Morasco loved intelligent banter and had a brilliant sense of humor and comic timing. He recognized the humor in just about every life situation or moment. Everyone could count on a great story, well-timed pun, or hilarious joke when he was there.

But Mr Morasco’s true passion was flying. From the time he was a child, he had a special interest in any air craft, commercial, military, or experimental. He trained and acquired his private pilot’s license in his twenties and continued his studies, learning to fly some of the most unusual and challenging aircraft ever made. Mr Morasco flew for many summers as an aerobatic performer in the Rhinebeck Air Show at the Aerodrome in Rhinebeck, N.Y., piloting World War I aircraft, flying maneuvers, offering rides in antique planes, and even having his skills featured in an episode of Man, Moment, and Machine on the History Channel. Mr Morasco loved to fly and loved to talk about flying, aircraft, weather, and all aviation-related trivia. His lifetime dream was to one day become a corporate pilot.

Mr Morasco will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

Calling hours will be conducted on Wednesday, August 16, from 5 to 8 pm, at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford.

A graveside service will take place at St Francis Xavier Cemetery in New Milford, on Thursday, August 17, at 11 am.

Contributions in Mr Morasco’s memory may be made to the New Milford Animal Welfare Society, 8 Dodd Road, New Milford CT 06776.