Caroline Morgan

Caroline Hill Morgan, 85, died May 12 at Hope Hospice in Fort Myers, Fla., in the presence of her children. She was born May 26, 1931, in Waterbury and has one sibling, William Wilson.

Four children, Betsy Miles of Newtown, Charles Morgan of Newtown, Nancy Foster of Big Arm, Mont., and Barbara Rowland of Waterbury; 12 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren (with two more on the way this year) survive her.

Mrs Morgan studied at Post University in Waterbury and worked as a medical secretary for many years.

She was married to Charles V. Morgan for many years until he died in 2007.

True to her volunteer roots, she dedicated time to Health Park Hospital, Fort Myers Track Club, and Peace Community Church.

Mrs Morgan will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, friend, someone who was devoted to her faith, and who was just as beautiful outside as she was inside.

A memorial service was conducted at Peace Community Church on May 13.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers FL 33908 or Peace Community Church, 17671 Pine Ridge Road, Fort Myers Beach FL 33931.