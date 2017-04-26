Ease Into The Weekend With Martini Madness, Thursday Night

The fourth annual Martini Madness tasting and competition will be held on Thursday, April 27, from 6 to 9 pm, at Newtown Country Club, 2 Country Club Road.

Twelve local restaurants will send their best mixologists to compete in hoping to win under the categories of Best Presentation, Most Creative, and Best Overall. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste a small sample of each cocktail and vote on their favorites.

The participants taking part in this year’s Newtown Chamber of Commerce competition are Barnwood Grill, Farmhouse, Foundry Kitchen & Tavern, Marketplace, My Place, Nouveau Monde Wine Bar, Prime Pub, Red Rooster Pub, Sal e Pepe Contemporary Italian Bistro, Tavern 1757, Tazza, and Zaragoza.

In addition to sampling cocktails, guests can enjoy food supplied by Newtown Country Club and local restaurants, take pictures in a photo booth provided by Karie Peterson Photography, and have the opportunity to sample Litchfield Distillery’s Batchers’ bourbon, vodka and gin.

There will be a silent auction where attendees can bid on a variety of products and services collectively valued at more than $5,000.

Advanced tickets are $40 for those participating in the tasting, and $15 for designated drivers. Tickets increase by $10 at the door (if available), so advance purchase is recommended.

This is a 21-plus-only event. Attendees will be required to show a valid ID at the door before entry. Attendees are encouraged to drink responsibly.

Tasting guests are invited to sample each cocktail and vote on their favorites in each category. Designated drivers are invited to take part in the festivities, but not the tasting.

Purchase tickets at martinimadnessct.com.

Learn more about the Newtown Chamber, its programs, and activities at newtown-ct.com.

Martini Madness is sponsored by Karie Peterson Photography, C. H. Booth Library, Litchfield Distillery, Liberty Mutual, Spaddaccino Funeral Home, and Edward Jones.