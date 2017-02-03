Your Healthy Pet Helps Find Homes For Birds With Parrot Adoption Event

Your Healthy Pet, 61 Church Hill Road, hosted its first bird adoption event on Saturday, January 28, from noon to 2 pm.

Connecticut Parrot Rescue of Stratford brought in Madison, a 15-year old female cockatoo, to help her find a home. Madison is a sweet bird who has overcome self-inflicted feather plucking and has already doubled her fluff and grown back her tail feathers. She is looking for a quiet household with a female caregiver who has previous experience owning a bird. Madison’s breed is native to Indonesia and can live to be from 60 to 100 years old.

In 2016, Connecticut Parrot Rescue adopted out a total of 45 birds, and currently has 16 birds available for adoption. To learn more about adopting, visit ctparrotrescue.org or e-mail info@ctparrotrescue.com.