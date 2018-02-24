2013 Grammy Nominee Alastair Moock Holds Informational & Musical Assemblies At Hawley

2013 Grammy nominated music performer Alastair Moock performed for Hawley Elementary School students during assemblies on February 6 while also sharing information about the impact of music and art through history.

The cultural arts assemblies were sponsored by the Hawley PTA. According to the PTA, Mr Moock offered his “Playing with Tradition: Voices of American Folk” program for the students in kindergarten through second grade. He then offered his “Music and Social Change” program for the Hawley students in third and fourth grade.

Mr Moock began his presentation for the third and fourth graders by singing his own song, “A Cow Says Moo,” while encouraging the students to sing parts of the song with him.

“What I love about music is you can tell all kinds of stories with it,” said Mr Moock.

After telling the students there were moments in history when people noticed something was not right and wanted to fix the situation, he asked the students to think of examples that would match that description. Students responded with events and movements like the Boston Tea Party and “when [Dr] Martin Luther King, Jr, changed the world.”

Mr Moock spoke to the students about The Great Depression and the Dust Bowl and he used the music of Woody Guthrie to spoke about some aspects of the era, as one part of his presentation.

More information about Mr Moock, his music, and his school presentations is available on his website moockmusic.com.