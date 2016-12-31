Recent Stories
- C.H. Booth Library Offered Reading And Learning Experiences In 2016
- Year In Review: A Year Of High Energy Concerts For All Ages
- From Classics To Modern: Never Be Bored With Board Games
- Ephemera And Diaries Gave More Insight Into The History Of Newtown
- The Way We Were, for the week ending December 30, 2016
- Snapshot: Alex Ache
- Year In Review: Volunteers Who Make A Difference For Animals
By Alissa Silber and John Voket
Check out the Enjoy Section of The Newtown Bee this week to see all the coverage of local and regional concerts.
Shows include the Vans Warped Tour, Brand New’s 2016 Tour, the Taste of Chaos Tour, Newtown High School alumni band Panacea reunion show, Young at Heart’s Ringing of the Bells, the Go-Go’s Farewell Tour, The Grateful Dead, and Heart.