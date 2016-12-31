Year In Review: A Year Of High Energy Concerts For All Ages

By Alissa Silber and John Voket

Check out the Enjoy Section of The Newtown Bee this week to see all the coverage of local and regional concerts.

Shows include the Vans Warped Tour, Brand New’s 2016 Tour, the Taste of Chaos Tour, Newtown High School alumni band Panacea reunion show, Young at Heart’s Ringing of the Bells, the Go-Go’s Farewell Tour, The Grateful Dead, and Heart.