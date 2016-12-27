What’s At Edmond Town Hall (full listing)

MOVIE LISTINGS:

Monday, December 26-Saturday, December 31

HELL OR HIGH WATER

Screenings Monday through Friday, 7 & 9 pm;

matinee Saturday 4 pm

Rated R * running time 1:42

All tickets $3

Starring Jeff Bridges, Gil Birmingham, Dale Dicky, Ben Foster, Chris Pine & Buck Taylor

Does the end ever justify the means? Two brothers — one (Pine) a divorced father desperate to save the family farm as a legacy for his two sons, the other (Foster) a hardened ex-con determined to help his brother — set out on a bank robbing spree through Texas in this compelling modern day western. Standing in the way of the brothers is a pair of Texas Rangers (Bridges and Birmingham), one of whom is just weeks away from retirement, and not ready to ride off into the sunset.

STORKS

Screenings (all matinees) Monday through Friday, 1 & 4 pm; Saturday, 1 pm.

Rated PG * running time 1:30

All tickets $3

Featuring the vocal talents of Andy Samberg, Ty Burrell, Jennifer Aniston,

Kelsey Grammer & Katie Crown

Having abandoned the baby delivery business for the high-flying world of Internet commerce, the birds of Stork Mountain find themselves in a real dilemma when an accidental reactivation of the baby-making machine results in an unordered bundle of joy and all kinds of complications in this animated family comedy.

~ALSO AT EDMOND TOWN HALL~

WEEKLY:

Newtown Bridge Club

Club hosts ACBL-sanctioned duplicate games, social players welcome, in Alexandria Room, $10/session ($8 NBC members); 203-733-8525, NewtownBridge.org

Mondays, 12:30; Tuesdays 10 am (20-minute lunch break) and 7 pm; and Wednesdays, 10 am.

Rocking Roosters Square Dance Club

Club dances on the first and third Friday of each month, 7:30 pm, in ETH gymnasium (entry through lower rear parking lot), most events done at plus level (with rounds), with advanced tip during break; call 203-426-4817 for information.



SPECIAL EVENTS:

Evening of Comedy

Saturday, January 20 (ETH Theatre): 8:45 pm (doors open at 8). Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main Street, $45, evening for adults will include performances by comedians RC Smith and Tony Liberati, also Hawley Elementary School Principal Chris Moretti, drinks included, advance ticket purchase required, presented by and fundraiser for Newtown Education Foundation (ALSO: VIP Pre-Show Cocktail Party, 6 pm at Dana-Holcombe House, $65, featuring Newtown resident and Food Network personality Chef Plum; advance tickets also required); newtowneducationfoundation.org.