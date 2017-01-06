Veronica W. Seavey, 89, of Southbury died at her home January 5. Mrs Seavey was the wife of the late Chester W. Seavey, Sr. She was born in Bridgeport on February 1, 1927, a daughter of the late Clara (Mercznak) and Andrew Willey.

Before moving to Southbury, she was a longtime resident of Newtown.

Mrs Seavey retired from Remington Arms/Dupont, then went to work for K-Mart and Stop & Shop in Southbury, where she was loved by all who knew her.

Her children, Chester Seavey, Jr, Warren Seavey and Tim Seavey, all of Southbury; Andrew Seavey of Watertown; Gloria Breen of New Milford; Ronald Seavey of Middlebury; and Jessica Vanbreukelen of Cherry Valley, N.Y., survive her. Mrs Seavey is also survived by 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Her brother and sisters, Frances Willey, Irene Rolfe, Joseph Willey, and Clara Witt, predeceased her.

A graveside service will be on Monday, January 9, at 11 am, in the Newtown Village Cemetery, 22 Elm Drive, Newtown.

Friends may call at the Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown, on Sunday, January 8, from 2 to 4 pm.