The Top Of The Mountain

I hear Head O’ Meadow Elementary School and Hawley Elementary School art teacher Donna Perugini was thrilled when she received an Honor an Educator certificate recently from a former student, Michael Annesley. The certificate is one of more than 125 that were delivered to educators before winter break began. Newtown Education Foundation (NEF) President Allyson Story tells me two retired teachers were also honored through the organization, which raises money to fund grants to “achieve its mission to enhance the learning experience of our students by promoting innovation and creativity through collaboration with the Newtown Public Schools and the community,” according to the foundation’s website, newtowneducationfoundation.org. The Honor an Educator program is ongoing, and the names of each teacher honored will be added to a page on the foundation’s website for further recognition.

Ms Story also tells me tickets are selling fast for its upcoming Evening of Comedy, Saturday, January 21, at Edmond Town Hall, starting at 7:45 pm. The night will feature three performers: Tony Liberati, RC Smith, and Hawley Principal Chris Moretti. A VIP event will also be held starting at 6 pm that evening at the Dana Holcombe House, with food prepared by Kristopher Plummer (also known as “Chef Plum”). Tickets for both the VIP party and the evening show are available on NEF’s website.

Ken Freeston tells me that he uses trail cams on his King Street property, and he got some interesting photos on Christmas Day. “We have dozens of coyote pix, but this looks like a wolf to me,” Ken says in the e-mail. One of his friends suggested it could be a “coywolf.” A chat with a CT DEEP wildlife expert, though, suggests that the “wolf” is most likely a large coyote, bulked up for winter with a furry coat. Under normal circumstances — unless someone releases a wolf from elsewhere in the vicinity — Connecticut does not have a wolf population, according to DEEP. Our Eastern coyotes, however, can be fairly large, and have been seen in a variety of colors from the common blonde to gray and even black. Whether coyote, wolf, or any combination, small pets and children might want to be cautious in this area.

I’ve received the final, official results of the 2016 Holiday Decorations Contest from the top “Christmas Critic” herself, Lois Barber. Lois organized the outdoors decoration contest for homes on short order this past month, and the many participants, we hear, had a jolly time. And the winners are: 9 Kay Lane – Fan Favorite: this house not only had a homemade Whoville, to the delight of the judges, live actors were outside dressed as the Grinch who was busy stealing a Christmas tree, Cindy Lou Who, and two cute little Whos running around the front yard; 37 Berkshire Road (Route 34) — this perennial Sandy Hook holiday landmark won Most Outstanding; 9 Founders Lane: Most Awe-Inspiring — an audible gasp could be heard from the judges on the bus; 6 Oak Trail: Best Winter Wonderland; Best Christmas Village — PJ’s Laundromat has an outstanding nutcracker display, at 110 Church Hill Road; Best Outdoor Tree: NJK Automotive, 75 South Main Street; Merry and Bright: 8 Baldwin Road; Most Pumped Up: 26 Greenbriar Lane for artful placement of modern inflatables; Best Window: wondrous lights set to music, and a film of a very lifelike Santa shining through the bay window at 9 Serenity Lane; Fantastic Frozen Fantasy: 15 Sturges Road; 20 Vining Road: Best Sugarplum Vision; 11 Middleton Road, Most Beautiful; Best Business Window: Newtown Centre of Classical Ballet & Voice, 87 South Main Street (around back); Most Inviting Driveway: 53 Riverside Road; Classic Christmas in Connecticut: 21 Pepperidge Road; 2 Glenmour Drive: Simply Elegant; Most Beautiful Neighbors: 3 & 5 Miya Lane; Most Delightful: 1 Bennetts Bridge Road — known as the “Peanuts House”; Best House on the Best Street: 7 Butternut Ridge. Winners are marked with burgundy stars posted in the front yard, and many will have the decorations up through New Year’s Day, if you haven’t had a chance to take a drive around town.

I couldn’t help but admire the student artwork on the front of the card sent to The Bee from Fraser Woods Montessori School, wishing a happy holiday season and peace and joy in the new year. The snowman’s scarf in particular is very fashionable. I wonder where I can get one in this cat’s size?

Readers who are curious about the response to last week’s page A7 marriage proposal, will want to turn to page A13 in the print edition of this issue for the answer. Hint: Tim is ecstatic. Donna is thrilled… and shared a few details. “So — yes, yes, yes was my response! We left the house to go pick up my Dad at the airport who was coming in for the holidays but Tim wanted to ‘show’ me something in town first. Destination — the ‘kissing bench’ on the corner of Castle Hill and Old Castle Drive. I honestly thought he just wanted to take a moment and enjoy the view before the craziness of the holidays set in, as we were having a full house with all the kids and family coming in,” says Donna. But when two dozen roses were handed to her and a wrapped box, she began to suspect something. There in the box she found the December 23 issue of The Newtown Bee. “Page 7 will never be as good as it was in this week’s edition,” Donna admits. “There were tears (happy!) and laughing (both!) and then Tim in the most romantic way possible got down on his knee and proposed… it was magical, enchanting and dreamlike. What made it even more special was that Tim told me he had asked each of our kids (his three boys — David, Gregory and Brian, and mine — Colin (and Michelle), Kyle, and Kelly) and my Dad prior to doing this… Tim is the most loving, generous and wonderful man I have ever known and I am so excited to begin this next chapter in our lives. So happy for the part The Bee played in our romance!” And The Bee could not be more thrilled to have been a part of Tim’s big moment. Congratulations to Tim and Donna!

Wow. That was some big menorah outside Edmond Town Hall on Tuesday night. And was that chocolate gelt falling from the heavens (aka Hook & Ladder)? I’m hoping this first giant menorah event will not be the last in town, as it provided fun (and light) for all who attended. Thank you to the Chabad Jewish Center and Hadassah of Greater Newtown/Danbury for this special evening.

Congratulations, by the way, to Hawleyville firefighter Ray Fuller, who was recently named Fireman of the Year by the Hawleyville Fire Company. Find out more about this honor bestowed on him on in this week’s paper.

Along with the myriad college students home for the holidays, former Newtown residents Maggie and Ken Mahony abandoned the warmth of California for a visit back to their old stomping grounds — and a quick stop by The Bee. That’s the great thing about the holiday season: the gathering of friends and family, from near and far.

Where did 2016 go? I’ve looked in the subzero temperatures of February; the unusually warm March; the chilly April and May; the ultra-dry summer; the cool evenings (and hot heads) of autumn; and the Winter Solstice for traces of all the year brought to us. In every week, there was something new to discover. No doubt, there will be more of the same in the coming year. Many wishes for a new year filled with hope, peace, and prosperity on each and every day.

And as always, a hope that next week, you will… Read me again.