The Top Of The Mountain

Bee editorial staff received a lovely holiday gift this past Friday, when former intern Maddie Peck, home from college for the festive season, stopped by to say hello – and deliver some warm brownies. She certainly recalls the way to journalists’ hearts. Thank you, Maddie!

Our office received a phone call from resident Howard Lasher this week, as well, wishing Bee staff “Happy Holidays!” We thank Howard for his kind wish… but he had some nerve calling us when it was only 5 degrees above zero here, and 86 degrees on the Florida beach from which he called.

Head O’ Meadow first grade students in Carol Howard, Anne Annesley, and Tara Demers classes started collecting items on November 28 for the Newtown Police Department’s Mitten Tree after reading The Mitten Tree by author Candace Christiansen. By December 16 the first graders had collected 126 pairs of mittens to donate to the collection, as reported by Principal Barbara Gasparine, and the donations were set to be delivered on Saturday, December 17. The Mitten Tree is in the police station lobby at 3 Main Street. The project collects items such as new mittens, hats, scarves, and other winter apparel items, which are then displayed on the tree before being gifted to the needy. The tree will be in the lobby until January 1.

Cindy Harris shared this photo of Coldwell Banker realtors Marie Rojo, Diane Tyrrell, and Christine Fairchild showing off some of the many toys collected for the Toys For Tots program at the South Main Street real estate office the past few weeks. Coldwell Banker is the biggest drop-off point in Newtown for the Marine Corps Reserve effort that brings joy to children during the holiday season.

Thanks to a fundraiser organized by Julie Allen Bridals manager Lauren Morehouse, $2,000 was raised for the Newtown Lions Club’s Sandy Hook Elementary Fund. The fundraiser sold hand painted glass ornaments that depicted local buildings and the flagpole. The ornaments were created by the Art Studio Company, and they were sold at both Julie Allen Bridals and Queen Street Gifts & Treats for $20 each, with all of the proceeds going to the fund. The ornaments were so popular Ms Morehouse tells me more are being ordered to further raise funds for the cause. People can call Julie Allen Bridals, 203-426-4378, or e-mail julieallenbridal@aol.com, if they are interested in placing an order. People who order now will be notified in February or March when the ornaments arrive. I wonder how many trees the ornaments will be decorating this weekend…

As if all the fun of tree lightings around town has not been enough, I’m pretty excited for the Giant Menorah Lighting scheduled at Edmond Town Hall, next Tuesday, December 27, at 6 pm. Co-hosted by Chabad Jewish Center and Hadassah of Greater Newtown/Danbury, it involves a Great Chocolate Gelt Drop and music, as well. How can I not show up at an event like this?

Social media proved its worth for Lois Barber, who decided in November to get together an outdoors decoration contest in Newtown. She set up a Facebook page; well over 1,000 people joined, and so many homeowners wanted to take part that she had to halt registration on December 4. Ms Barber was joined by other locals on a ride around town this past Sunday evening to judge the entries. You can find out the details and winners in the related story within these pages of The Newtown Bee. Let’s just say, a good time was had by all, and Ms Barber achieved her goal: putting some fun into December in Newtown. What a great gift to the town. Thank you, Lois.

If those decorations aren’t enough for you, don’t miss the Hawleyville Fire Company Light Show: 40,000 lights glimmer to the sounds of more than 100 songs, and there’s an interactive walk-through with life-size buildings, characters, and over-sized games. The show lights up from 5 to 10 pm every day through January 8, at the 34 Hawleyville Road (Route 25) fire company property. Tune your radio to FM 92.9 to enjoy the show or stroll through the “Winter Village.” It’s great fun for all ages, and there is no fee.

I couldn’t help but notice this board outside Reed Intermediate School’s Library/Media Center while at the school this week, as it wishes, “Deck the shelves with good books and jolly.” I couldn’t agree more, although I also have a certain newspaper on my reading list for this holiday weekend. From this cat, and all of us here at The Bee, we wish you good tidings and good reading.

Who’s the Good Egg? If you know someone who flies beneath the radar doing good, and deserves recognition, let me know. Send your nomination to nancy@thebee.com, subject line “Good Egg,” and I’ll see that he or she gets that most sought-after reward: A Good Egg in this very column. Be sure and say why this person is such a Good Egg.

The holidays double up this year, with the start of Hanukkah and Christmas falling on the same day. I wish you the best of the season, no matter what you celebrate, where you celebrate, or how you celebrate. And by the time this column rolls around again, we'll be counting down the last hours of 2016;