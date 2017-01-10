To the Editor:

This is the time of year when we reflect on our blessings from previous years and contemplate how to live our lives going forward. Reflecting on the leadership of our country over the past eight years, we believe that President Obama and his administration, while not without fault, has made it possible for us to sustain our pride in the American way of life and our American heritage. Specifically we are grateful to the president and his administration for adding to our system of national parks and for protecting our natural resources from exploitation by folks whose only goal, it seems, is lining their pockets. We are thankful for the president’s leadership in placing America at the forefront of international efforts to protect the only home we will ever have — our planet Earth.

We are happy that passage of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) has at last moved us closer to the day when all Americans are guaranteed access to adequate medical care. We are thankful that the president and his family, together with the totality of his administration have maintained a high level of ethical behavior; there have been no serious breaches of ethical conduct on President Obama’s watch.

We took comfort as the president shed tears for the Sandy Hook families and all citizens of Newtown. We are proud of the president’s commitment to gun safety and his willingness to spend political capital in his confrontation with the NRA.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the style and dignity with which the president and his family have graced the public stage upon which they have lived these past eight years has been inspirational to us. We thank you, Mr President; we wish you and your family happiness and success in the years ahead and we pray that you will continue to provide us with your presence and leadership in the coming years.

Theresa N. and James J. Ritchie

81 High Rock Road, Sandy Hook January 5, 2017