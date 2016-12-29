Thank You From The Salvation Army

To the Editor:

I want to thank all of the volunteers that helped coordinate the bell ringers, set up each kettle stand, and ring the bell for the Salvation Army during the weekends of December 9-10 and December 16-17. This year it was very cold, so a special thank you to the kind people that also stopped and bought hot chocolate for our bell ringers. I would also like to express my gratitude to the store managers and owners of Stop & Shop, Walgreens, Bottle Stop, Yankee Wine & Liquors, Sal e Pepe, and Dunkin’ Donuts. These generous stores allow our kettles to be set up at their businesses during this critical time for so many of our friends in town. Thank you also to all of the donors that took the time to stop and say hello, smile, and drop whatever they could into each kettle. It all adds up and is greatly appreciated. Ninety percent of the money that we collected benefits Newtown families and we could not do it without all of your efforts. So this year we again say thank you and Merry Christmas. Your generous giving of your time and resources helps all of us lead better lives.

Glenn Nanavaty

President of the Salvation Army Newtown Unit

104 Boggs Hill Road, Newtown December 29, 2016