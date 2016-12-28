Teresa Jean Mich, 84, died peacefully at home in Monroe on December 23, surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Born on February 19, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Anna and Salvatore Musone.

She volunteered in the café at Masonicare in Newtown, and also enjoyed many activities with both the Monroe and Newtown Senior Centers.

A graduate of Central High School, she worked in retail until she met and married her one and only true love George. Together they owned and operated The Circle Dot Drive-In from 1974 until their retirement in 1999. After taking loving care of George until his death in 2006, Mrs Mich moved in with her daughter, Cindy, and her family, where she resided until her death.

One of her favorite pastimes was bargain hunting at the mall. She also took utmost pride in the family she and George built together. Her most treasured role was that of “Grammy” to her seven grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She spent countless hours with her grandchildren, telling them stories of her youth, cooking them delicious meals, playing games, listening to their secrets, giving them advice, and being the star of their videos. With her granddaughter Jillian, Mrs Mich even became a sensation on social media, racking up more than 32 million views from all over the world! Because of this, she brought joy to so many that were able to get a small glimpse into the love and good times she shared with her family.

Her three daughters and their husbands, Terri and Robert Purciello of Monroe, Susan and Richard Meyer of Woodbury, and Cindy and Joseph Cervini of Monroe; her grandchildren Angela and Alena Purciello, Sara Feola and her husband Lance, Julie Meyer, Zakk, Tyler, and Jillian Cervini, and her great-grandaughter survive her. She is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Harold Novak. In addition to her husband and parents, her sister, Lucille Mase, predeceased her.

Her family says, “We know she is dancing to Blue Velvet in Heaven with Grandad right now. We were all very blessed to have had someone in our lives that makes saying goodbye so hard, and will forever cherish her memory.”

A celebration of Mrs Mich’s life will take place with a Memorial Mass on Saturday, December 31, at 11 am in St Stephens Church, 6948 Main Street, Trumbull. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

There will be no visiting hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Mrs Mich’s memory be made to the Lebo DeSantie Center for Liver and Pancreatic Disease through Swim Across the Sound, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport CT 06606, or at swimacrossthesound.org.

The Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit spadaccinofuneralhome.com.