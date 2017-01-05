T-Shirt Design Contest Announced For Sandy Hook 5K

The organizers of The Sandy Hook 5K announce the fifth annual race to honor the memories of the lives lost and support those impacted by 12/14. The race will take place on Saturday, April 1, on the campus of Fairfield Hills, beginning at 9 am with staggered kid’s fun runs and 9:45 am for the 5K.

Online registration will open on Sunday, January 22, at 4 pm, on the official race website, 5krunforshf.org.

In addition to the race and fun runs in April, organizers are again running a youth T-shirt logo design contest. Children ages 2-10 are encouraged to draw a logo inspired by the race or by what Newtown means to them.

The theme of the race continues to be Love Runs Through because love is running through everything being done to prepare for this event, and through every step taken to reach the goal of delivering a world-class, one-of-a-kind family event filled with love.

The winning design will be featured on the race shirt to be given to all youth runners, and the creators of the top five logos will each receive a $15 gift certificate to The Toy Tree in Newtown.

Entries must be postmarked by Tuesday, February 28, and can be mailed to or dropped off at Newtown Center Pediatrics, 10 Queen Street, Newtown CT 06470.

For additional information on the logo contest or the race, including registration fees, visit the official race website.