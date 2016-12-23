State Police Offer Holiday Travel Safety Advice

State police are reminding motorists that combining careful planning with sensible driving will lead to safer holiday travel for all making a trek during the busiest travel week of the year.

Many travelers are expected to hit state highways during the upcoming holidays. State police ask motorists to follow all driving laws, as their behavior on the roads is essential to keeping potential hazards at a distance. Simply putting traffic laws into practice will prevent accidents and save lives:

*Drive the speed limit.

*Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

*Ensure that all passengers are wearing seatbelts.

*Signal when turning, changing lanes, or taking an exit.

*Refrain from texting or using your phone.

*Never consume alcohol or prescription drugs before getting behind the wheel.

*Move over (when safe to do so) whenever law enforcement, fire trucks, ambulances or tow trucks are occupying a lane. Give them room to do their job efficiently and safely.

Drivers are also reminded to plan their trips with care:

*Fill the gas tank prior to your journey.

*Check windshield wipers, windshield wiper fluid and tire pressure.

*Fully charge your cell phone.

*Carry winter blankets, drinking water and snacks.

*Check traffic conditions before leaving home.

*Keep a shovel and sand or salt in the trunk of each vehicle.

The public’s cooperation is critical to ensuring the well being of all who are driving on highways and roads throughout the holiday weekend. Whenever you get behind the wheel, safety must be your top priority, state police said.

State police planned to be on roving patrols and conduct DUI checkpoints starting December 22, and will continue to do so through the Christmas and New Year’s holiday.